Sanya Carley

Oct 29, 2025

Dr. Sanya CarleyDr. Sanya Carley Sanya Carley  has been named the University of Pennsylvania’s vice provost for climate science, policy, and action.

Carley is a founder and co-director of the Energy Justice Lab, which aims to assess and address the equity and justice issues that arise as communities transition from fossil fuels to more diverse, efficient, and low-carbon energy sources. She also serves as a fellow of Resources for the Future, the independent, non-profit research organization in Washington DC that partners with select university leaders to develop impartial economic research that can improve public policies for environmental, energy, and natural resources.

Carley came to Penn two years ago from Indiana University, where she was associate vice provost for faculty and academic affairs and O’Neill Professor in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She is the co-author of Power Lines: The Human Costs of American Energy in Transition  and Energy-Based Economic Development: How Clean Energy Can Drive Development and Stimulate Economic Growth.

She earned a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her undergraduate degree in both economics and sustainable development from Swarthmore College.

