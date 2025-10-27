Michael Crouch, FASHP, has been appointed dean of the College of Pharmacy at Mercer University , effective Jan. 6, 2026, Mercer Executive Vice President and Interim Provost Dr. Penny L. Elkins announced.

The appointment follows a nationwide search to succeed Dr. Brian Crabtree, who retired last year as Mercer’s pharmacy dean. Dr. Pamela Moye, chair of the College’s Department of Pharmacy Practice, has been serving as interim dean since Aug. 1, 2024.

Dr. Crouch currently serves as the Fred E. McWhorter Dean and Professor at Samford University’s McWhorter School of Pharmacy. Prior to being named dean at Samford in 2014, Dr. Crouch held several faculty and leadership positions at Virginia Commonwealth University, South University and East Tennessee State University, including department chair, executive associate dean and director of interprofessional education.

“Dr. Crouch is a transformative leader with a vision to advance the College of Pharmacy’s mission and expand the impact of the College,” Dr. Elkins said. “He will guide the College through its next phase of growth and success while honoring the College’s tradition of excellence and legacy of caring.”

A third-generation pharmacist, Dr. Crouch has earned numerous teaching awards and obtained board certification in pharmacotherapy in 1996, with added qualifications in cardiology in 2000. In 2009, he was named a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and completed his first-year pharmacy residency at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Dr. Crouch earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree, participated in a cardiovascular summer research fellowship and completed a second-year cardiology-focused residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. He also participated in the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at Harvard Graduate School of Education and earned a Master of Business Administration from Samford’s Brock School of Business.





