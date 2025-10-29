Todd Craig has been named the Marks Family Senior Director of the Marks Family Center for Excellence in Writing at the University of Pennsylvania. Craig previously was associate professor of urban education and associate professor of English at the City University of New York’s Graduate Center. He also previously served as associate professor of African American Studies at the New York City College of Technology.

Craig’s research interests lie at the intersection of writing and rhetoric, sound studies, and Hip Hop studies. Craig is the author of “K for the Way”: DJ Rhetoric and Literacy for 21st Century Writing Studies, for which he received the 2024 David H. Russell Award for Distinguished Research in the Teaching of English from the National Council of Teachers of English, and the 2025 Advancement of Knowledge Award from the Conference on College Composition and Communication.