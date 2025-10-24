Dennis A. Mitchell has been appointed Dean of the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and Senior Vice President of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



A renowned clinician, researcher, and administrator, Mitchell joined the Columbia faculty in 1991 and has since devoted much of his career to strengthening both the faculty and student experience and fostering an inclusive campus climate. He is a professor of Dental Medicine (Community Health and Periodontics) at CUIMC and recently served as Senior Advisor for Inclusion and Belonging.

Mitchell earned his DDS from the Howard University College of Dentistry and completed his general dentistry residency training at Harlem Hospital. He obtained his MPH degree in executive health services management at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

