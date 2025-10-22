RICHÉ BARNES has been named director of the African American Studies program at the University of Florida.

Barnes is a sociocultural anthropologist whose specializations are at the intersection of Black feminist theories, work and family policy, and African Diasporic raced, gendered, and classed identity formation. Her work focuses eth- nographically in the U.S. South, its connection to the Caribbean and the west coast of Africa.

Barnes is the author of Raising the Race: Black Career Women Redefine Marriage, Motherhood and Community (2015) and she is currently completing projects expanding on her conceptual framework – Black Strategic Mothering and applying the concept to understanding how Black mothers navigate school-choice and the impact on perinatal health outcomes.

Barnes completed her B.A. magna cum laude in political science at Spelman College, her M.S. in urban studies from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University, and her M.A. and Ph.D. in Anthropology from Emory University.