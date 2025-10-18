Chris Olsen has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University.

Olsen currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs Indiana State University and was previously dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and chair of the Department of History.

Olsen earned his bachelor's degree in history from North Dakota State University, followed by a master's in U.S. History from the University of Nebraska and a doctorate in the same discipline from the University of Florida.

His academic work examines the history of the 19th-century United States, focusing on politics and political culture.