Ainsley A. Goulbourne

Oct 15, 2025

Ainsley A. GoulbourneAinsley A. Goulbourne Ainsley A. Goulbourne has been named Vice President for Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer at Southwestern University.

Most recently, Goulbourne served as Chief Operating and Administrative Officer at the New York Academy of Sciences, where he led global operations and membership spanning more than 100 countries.

Prior to that, Goulbourne spent a decade at NYU Langone Health, most notably in the Office of the Chief of Staff and CFO. There, he managed multimillion-dollar operations and research budgets, helped launch the Institute for Health Equity, and advanced strategic initiatives that strengthened collaboration among academic, clinical, and research partners.

Goulbourne holds a Doctor of Business Administration in Organizational Management from Rutgers University, a Master of Science in Quantitative Methods and Modeling, and a Master of Science in Accounting from Baruch College, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Pace University.

