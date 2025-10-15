Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Robert C. Mock, Jr.

Oct 15, 2025

Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr.Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr. Robert C. Mock, Jr. has been named president of Peru State College in Nebraska.

Mock comes to his new role from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where he has worked for the past seven years. He has held several positions at the HBCU, including vice president of strategic initiatives, chief of staff, vice president for enrollment management and student experience, and interim athletic director. Before joining the UMES administration, Mock was president of Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus. He has also held a variety of leadership positions with the University of Kentucky, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Mock is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he majored in engineering. He holds a master’s degree in interpersonal and organizational communication and a doctorate in higher education, both from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

