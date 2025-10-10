Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Kevin Richardson

Oct 10, 2025

Dr. Kevin RichardsonDr. Kevin Richardson Kevin Richardson has been named dean of the Division of Business at Talladega College. Richardson brings more than 25 years of interdisciplinary experience across academia, federal government, and corporate sectors to Talladega. Richardson most recently served as associate professor of business and technology at Edward Waters University.

Richardson’s academic and professional background spans operations management, sustainability, information systems, and organizational leadership. He has taught and led in environments that emphasize innovation, ethical leadership, and practical application.

Richardson holds three doctoral degrees, including a doctor of business administration in operations and quality management systems from The National Graduate School, a Ph.D. in technology management with a specialization in information systems, and a Ph.D. in sustainability focused on environmental engineering, both from Capitol Technology University. In addition, Richardson holds four master’s degrees in disciplines ranging from natural resources economics and corporate sustainability to counseling psychology and global health.

