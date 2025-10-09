Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Frank R. Hall

Oct 9, 2025

Dr. Frank R. HallDr. Frank R. Hall Frank R. Hall has been named dean of the John W. Garland College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture at Central State University. Hall has extensive experience in academic leadership, research, and cross-disciplinary program development. Hall previously served as dean of the Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Sciences and the College of Science and Engineering at Southern Utah University, dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology at Saginaw Valley State University, and dean of the School of Education, Health and Natural Sciences at Worcester State University.

Hall’s research has focused on Qua- ternary climate variability recorded in sediments of the high-latitude North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. He has contributed his expertise globally as a member of the Pool of Experts for the United Nations World Ocean Assessment Programme, as a staff officer for the National Academies Ocean Studies Board, and as the U.S. representative to the International Scientific Commit- tee on Ocean Research in Santiago, Chile.

Hall holds a bachelor’s degree in earth science from Kean University, a master’s in geology from Lehigh University, and a doctorate in geological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island.

