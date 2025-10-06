Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Pamela Hopson

Oct 6, 2025

Dr. Pamela HopsonDr. Pamela Hopson

Pamela Hopson has been appoint- ed executive director of campus and community strategy at the University of Southern Indiana. She most recent- ly served as interim vice president for student affairs. Hopson will serve in her new capacity until her retirement July 1, 2026. 

In her new role, Hopson is responsible for assess- ing key areas and initiatives across campus to ensure continued success based on relevant data and projections. Her duties will include reviewing, analyzing and recommending best practices on how the University of Southern Indiana can strengthen and sustain engagement with the external community.

Hopson first joined Southern Indiana in 1979, working in the Office of Student Financial Assistance. Hopson holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Indiana University Bloomington, a master’s in public administration from Indiana State University and a doctorate in education from the University of Southern Indiana.

Suggested for You
Anne D’alleva Crop
On the Move
Anne D'Alleva
Tyrone M. Jimmison
On the Move
TYRONE M. JIMMISON
Dr. Jan Alexia Boulware
On the Move
Jan Alexia Boulware
Dr. Eric Brown
On the Move
Eric Brown
Related Stories
Anne D’alleva Crop
On the Move
Anne D'Alleva
Tyrone M. Jimmison
On the Move
TYRONE M. JIMMISON
Dr. Jan Alexia Boulware
On the Move
Jan Alexia Boulware
Dr. Eric Brown
On the Move
Eric Brown
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
Stanford University - Engineering
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
Bowling Green State University - College of Arts & Sciences
Assistant Professor or as Associate Professor without tenure
Massachusetts Institute of Technolgy
Multiple Academic and Non-Academic Anesthesiologists
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Premium Employers