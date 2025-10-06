Pamela Hopson has been appoint- ed executive director of campus and community strategy at the University of Southern Indiana. She most recent- ly served as interim vice president for student affairs. Hopson will serve in her new capacity until her retirement July 1, 2026.



In her new role, Hopson is responsible for assess- ing key areas and initiatives across campus to ensure continued success based on relevant data and projections. Her duties will include reviewing, analyzing and recommending best practices on how the University of Southern Indiana can strengthen and sustain engagement with the external community.



Hopson first joined Southern Indiana in 1979, working in the Office of Student Financial Assistance. Hopson holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Indiana University Bloomington, a master’s in public administration from Indiana State University and a doctorate in education from the University of Southern Indiana.