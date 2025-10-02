Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
TYRONE M. JIMMISON

Oct 2, 2025

Tyrone M. JimmisonTyrone M. JimmisonTyrone M. Jimmison has been named senior associate vice president for advancement at Meharry Medical College has been named senior associate vice president for advancement at Meharry Medical College. 

Jimmison has a background in
advancement leadership and held senior roles at the University of Houston, the University of Rochester, University of Washington Medicine, the University of Texas, and Texas Christian University. His work in fundraising, strategic planning, and donor engagement has consistently driven growth and strengthened institutional missions in complex academic medical environments.

In his most recent role as chief development officer at the University of Houston, Jimmison led fundraising strategy for nine schools and units, directly managing a team of major gift officers and aligning development priorities with academic leadership. His work has resulted in major institutional successes at the University of Roch- ester, including a $12 million individual gift and contributions toward a $2.6 billion Accelerate Campaign at the Uni- versity of Washington Medicine.

Jimmison holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Mount Union and a master’s degree in education from Texas Christian University.

