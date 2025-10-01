Jan Alexia Boulware has been appointed Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Savannah State University.

Boulware joins Savannah State University from Bethune-Cookman University where she recently served as Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

An Atlanta native, Boulware holds a Doctor of Arts in Humanities (English) from Clark Atlanta University, a Master of Education in Reading Education from Mercer University, and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University.