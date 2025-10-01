Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Jan Alexia Boulware

Oct 1, 2025

Dr. Jan Alexia BoulwareDr. Jan Alexia BoulwareJan Alexia Boulware has been appointed Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Savannah State University.

Boulware joins Savannah State University from Bethune-Cookman University where she recently served as Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

An Atlanta native, Boulware holds a Doctor of Arts in Humanities (English) from Clark Atlanta University, a Master of Education in Reading Education from Mercer University, and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University.

