Dan Dillon

Sep 29, 2025

Dan DillonDan DillonDan Dillon has been appointed senior vice president for business development at Syracuse University. In this role, Dillon will lead efforts to expand the University’s business development portfolio, with an emphasis on growing Syracuse University Global and the University’s online and post-traditional education offerings.

Dillon brings more than three decades of experience in marketing, business development and higher education leadership. He most recently served as vice president for marketing at the University of South Carolina. Prior to that, Dillon was vice president for marketing and senior advisor to the president at the University of Florida.

Earlier in his career, Dillon held senior leadership roles at Arizona State University (ASU), including chief executive officer of ASU Enterprise Partners and senior vice president and chief marketing officer. At ASU, he was instrumental in scaling ASU Online into a national leader, generating nearly $900 million annually in revenue and serving as a model for digital higher education. He also built and led outcome-driven, high-performing teams at major corporations, including Coca-Cola, Ruby Tuesday, H.J. Heinz and ConAgra.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts from St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, and his MBA from Bentley College in Boston, Massachusetts.

