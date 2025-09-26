Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Tina Hennessey

Sep 26, 2025

Tina HennesseyTina HennesseyTina Hennessey has been named vice president for university advancement and president and CEO of the BGSU Foundation at Bowling Green State University.

Hennessey held multiple leadership roles at Penn State, where she most recently served as Penn State’s senior assistant vice president for principal gifts. In that role, she led the university’s donor strategies and closed or supported a record of more than $275 million in principal-level commitments in less than two years.

Hennessey also held roles as assistant vice president for development, executive director for development, senior director of development for the College of Liberal Arts, gift planning officer, and director of major gifts for the College of Engineering.

A first-generation graduate of Penn State, Hennessey holds an MBA with distinction from Arcadia University. Before her work in higher education, she spent more than a decade as a journalist and launched a media and public relations company.

