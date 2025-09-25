Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
John M. Horack

Sep 25, 2025

Dr. John M. HorackDr. John M. HorackJohn M. Horack has been named vice president for research at The Ohio State University.

Horack will lead the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge (ERIK), which includes the university’s strategic functions for research operations, innovation and partnerships, and knowledge development and discovery, in addition to the Innovation District at Ohio State.

Horack, a professor in the College of Engineering and the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, previously spent nearly two decades at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, where he conducted pioneering research in astrophysics and cosmology. He later served as vice president for research at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and as vice president of space systems at Teledyne Brown Engineering. Horack joined Ohio State's faculty in 2016 and holds the inaugural Neil A. Armstrong Chair in Aerospace Policy.

Hoarack holds a M.S. and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Alabama and a bachelor of science degree in Physics and Astronomy from Northwestern University.

