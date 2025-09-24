Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Kendrick T. Dunklin

Sep 24, 2025

Kendrick T. DunklinKendrick T. DunklinKendrick T. Dunklin has been appointed Vice President of Enrollment Management at Edward Waters University. Dunklin ascends to this role after serving as Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management at the university. 

Since joining Edward Waters University in 2020, Dunklin has held several key positions, including Executive Director, Dean, Assistant Vice President, and Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Dunklin earned both his Bachelor of Arts in English (minor in Communication Arts) and Master of Liberal Arts in Leadership and Ethics from Spring Hill College. His career in higher education began there in 2010 as an Admissions Counselor, where he later advanced to Director of Admissions. He went on to serve as Director of Admissions and Recruitment at Jacksonville University before joining Edward Waters University.

