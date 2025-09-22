Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Al Checcio

Sep 22, 2025

Al Checcio has been named Temple University’s senior vice president of institutional Al CheccioAl Checcioadvancement.

Checcio will lead the university’s fundraising and philanthropic efforts on a permanent basis after serving as interim vice president of the Office of Institutional Advancement since this past March. 

Prior to his current role, Checcio held chief fundraiser roles at several prominent institutions, including the University of Southern California (USC) and Fordham University. In total, he has more than 40 years of experience in fundraising and philanthropy and has led major fundraising campaigns at institutions that include American University, the University of Pittsburgh, Drexel University and right here at Temple during a previous stint in his career.

In addition to his time spent working in higher education, Checcio previously served as vice president of development at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. A native of Pittsburgh, Checcio earned a bachelor of science in history and political science from Drexel University. 

