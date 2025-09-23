Joshua Baker has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Midwestern University.

Baker has held key academic and administrative roles within the university since 2013, including Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer and, most recently, Interim President and CEO.

Baker received his bachelor's degree from Ithaca College in 1999, earned a Master of Science in Secondary Science Education from Syracuse University in 2001, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Illinois College of Optometry in 2005. His postdoctoral residency was in primary eye care at the Northeastern State University College of Optometry, located at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.