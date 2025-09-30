Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Eric Brown

Sep 30, 2025

Dr. Eric BrownDr. Eric BrownEric Brown has been named president and chief executive officer at Denmark Technical College.  

Brown has held key leadership roles, including associate vice president for student affairs at the South Carolina Technical College System and vice president of student affairs at Williamsburg Technical College.

Brown’s expertise spans strategic planning, enrollment management, multimillion-dollar budget oversight, policy development and stakeholder engagement. He has served as a SACSCOC evaluator, contributed to statewide accreditation efforts and earned multiple honors, including the SCTEA Administrator of the Year Award.

Brown holds a Ph.D. from Walden University, a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Clemson University.

