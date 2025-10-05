Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Anne D'Alleva

Oct 5, 2025

Anne D'Alleva has been named president of Binghamton University. D’Alleva is currently the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Connecticut.

D’Alleva has led UConn’s academic enterprise, including strategic planning, budgetary management, faculty development and curriculum innovation across the university’s 14 schools and colleges. She leads initiatives that support student success, faculty excellence and institutional impact.

D’Alleva is the first woman to serve as provost in UConn’s history and previously served as dean of the School of Fine Arts since 2015 and first joined the UConn faculty as a joint appointment to Art History and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies in 1999. D’Alleva holds a bachelor’s degree in art histo- ry from Harvard University, and her master’s and Ph.D. in art history from Columbia University with a graduate certificate in feminist theory.

