Keena Arbuthnot

Arbuthnot comes from Louisiana State University where she served as vice president and chief data

officer, dean of the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School, and the Joan Pend- er McManus Distinguished Professor of Education. Arbuthnot is the author of Filling in the Blanks: Understanding Standardized Testing and the Black- White Achievement Gap. Arbuthnot is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where she majored in mathematics. She holds a master’s degree and Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.