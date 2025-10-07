Keena Arbuthnot has been named executive vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Rutgers University. In addition to her administrative position, she will hold the faculty rank of distinguished professor. As chief academic officer, Arbuthnot will oversee the university’s tenure and appointments process and build a data-driven academic enterprise to support student and faculty success.
Arbuthnot comes from Louisiana State University where she served as vice president and chief data
officer, dean of the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School, and the Joan Pend- er McManus Distinguished Professor of Education. Arbuthnot is the author of Filling in the Blanks: Understanding Standardized Testing and the Black- White Achievement Gap. Arbuthnot is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where she majored in mathematics. She holds a master’s degree and Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.