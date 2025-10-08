Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Nicholas J. Hill

Oct 8, 2025

Nicholas J Hill Nicholas J. Hill has been named dean of the College of Business at Jackson State University. 

Hill is an alumnus of Jackson State. Hill previously served in several leadership roles at Jackson State and most recently as dean of the School of Business at Claflin University.

During his tenure at Claflin, Hill introduced digital marketing and project management degree concentrations and developed prOfessional certificate programs aligned with market needs. Hill also secured over $3 million in grant funding, forged key partnerships with regional employers, and co-led the Economic Development Administration University Center focused on entrepreneurship and regional economic growth.

At Jackson State, Hill was instrumental in launching the Center for Research in Economic Education and Financial Literacy, which provided professional development for K-12 educators and advanced economic education across Mississippi. Hill’s research spans health, labor and urban economics, emphasizing entrepreneurship, eco- nomic mobility and education outcomes.

Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in eco- nomics from Tougaloo College, a master’s degree in urban economics from Howard University and a doctorate in business administration with empha- sis in economics from Jackson State University.

