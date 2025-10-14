Eric Moyen has been named dean of the Clarice C. and Leland H. Bagwell College of Education at Kennesaw State University.

Moyen is currently an associate dean in the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, the executive director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, and a professor of higher education leadership at Mississippi State University.

At Kennesaw State, Moyen will serve as the chief executive and academic officer for the Bagwell College, providing strategic leadership for the College’s more than 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 300 faculty and staff. He will support the College’s growing national prominence by fostering research productivity and enhancing collaborative partnerships with school districts.

Moyen earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Arts in U.S. History from the University of Alabama, and a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from Taylor University.