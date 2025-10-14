Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Eric Moyen

Oct 14, 2025

Dr. Eric MoyenDr. Eric MoyenEric Moyen has been named dean of the Clarice C. and Leland H. Bagwell College of Education at Kennesaw State University.

Moyen is currently an associate dean in the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, the executive director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, and a professor of higher education leadership at Mississippi State University.

At Kennesaw State, Moyen will serve as the chief executive and academic officer for the Bagwell College, providing strategic leadership for the College’s more than 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 300 faculty and staff. He will support the College’s growing national prominence by fostering research productivity and enhancing collaborative partnerships with school districts. 

Moyen earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Arts in U.S. History from the University of Alabama, and a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from Taylor University.

Suggested for You
Dr. Shiang-Kwei 'Ellen' Wang
On the Move
Shiang-Kwei "Ellen" Wang
Dr. Kevin Richardson
On the Move
Kevin Richardson
Dr. Frank R. Hall
On the Move
Frank R. Hall
Nicholas J Hill
On the Move
Nicholas J. Hill
Related Stories
Dr. Shiang-Kwei 'Ellen' Wang
On the Move
Shiang-Kwei "Ellen" Wang
Dr. Kevin Richardson
On the Move
Kevin Richardson
Dr. Frank R. Hall
On the Move
Frank R. Hall
Nicholas J Hill
On the Move
Nicholas J. Hill
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant or Associate Professor - Family Science and Social Work
Miami University
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Assistant Professor
Bowling Green State University - College of Arts & Sciences
2026-27 Assistant Professor of English
Illiniois Wesleyan University
Tenure-Track and Postoctoral Openings
Hamilton College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers