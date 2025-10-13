Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Shiang-Kwei "Ellen" Wang

Oct 13, 2025

Dr. Shiang-Kwei 'Ellen' WangDr. Shiang-Kwei "Ellen" Wang Shiang-Kwei "Ellen" Wang has been named president of Connecticut State Community College Gateway. Wang has held leadership positions at Harold Washington College, Queensborough Community College, and most recently Hostos Community College where Wang served as vice president of academic affairs and provost. Under her leadership, Hostos launched several new programs, and established strategic partnerships with industry leaders and potential donors.

Wang has led grant-funded initiatives focused on equity and workforce 
readiness, with support from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. 
Department of Education, and the Illinois Community College Board. Wang’s research focuses on STEM education and pedagogical best practices. 

Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in educational media and library science from Tamkang University, Taiwan; a master’s in business administration from Yuan-Ze University, Taiwan; and a doctoral degree in instructional technology from the University of Georgia.

