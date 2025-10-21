Denise O’Shea has been appointed Dean of University Libraries at Montclair State University.

O'Shea has been at Montclair since 2011 in various roles including Head for Access Services and Resource Sharing, Associate Dean for Collections and Discovery, and most recently, Interim Dean.

With over 20 years of experience in library services and technology, O'Shea has previously worked at the New York Public Library, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and the New York Academy of Medicine, where she helped pioneer digital tools to expand access to information.

O'Shea holds degrees from Rutgers and Montclair State University, along with a library leadership certificate from Harvard University.





