Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Denise O’Shea

Oct 21, 2025

Denise O’SheaDenise O’SheaDenise O’Shea has been appointed Dean of University Libraries at Montclair State University. 

O'Shea has been at Montclair since 2011 in various roles including Head for Access Services and Resource Sharing, Associate Dean for Collections and Discovery, and most recently, Interim Dean. 

With over 20 years of experience in library services and technology, O'Shea has previously worked at the New York Public Library, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and the New York Academy of Medicine, where she helped pioneer digital tools to expand access to information.

O'Shea holds degrees from Rutgers and Montclair State University, along with a library leadership certificate from Harvard University. 



 

Suggested for You
Dr. Chris Olsen
On the Move
Chris Olsen
Ainsley A. Goulbourne
On the Move
Ainsley A. Goulbourne
Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr.
On the Move
Robert C. Mock, Jr.
Dr. Eric Moyen
On the Move
Eric Moyen
Related Stories
Dr. Chris Olsen
On the Move
Chris Olsen
Ainsley A. Goulbourne
On the Move
Ainsley A. Goulbourne
Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr.
On the Move
Robert C. Mock, Jr.
Dr. Eric Moyen
On the Move
Eric Moyen
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Dean, College of Business
Colorado State University, College of Business
Austin Community College
Tenure-Track and Postdoctoral Openings
Hamilton College
Professor and Chair, Department of Psychology
Tulane Psychology
Assistant Professor, Computational and Applied Mathematics
University of Chicago
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers