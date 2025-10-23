William “Will” Harris, associate professor of history and current faculty chair at Presbyterian College, has been appointed dean of academic affairs for the College of Arts and Sciences.

A member of the PC faculty since 2017, Harris brings nearly two decades of teaching, research, and academic leadership to the role. He will oversee undergraduate academic programs, student success initiatives, and career and professional development efforts while working closely with faculty, staff, and students to advance the college’s strategic academic goals.

Harris joined PC after serving as a visiting assistant professor at Slippery Rock University and as an instructor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Cornell University. He earned his Ph.D. in history from Cornell University.