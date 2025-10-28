Michelle B. Hayes has been named the Dean of the Division of Education and Social Sciences at Talladega College.



A native of Mobile, Alabama, Hayes currently serves as Executive Director of College Admissions Made Possible (CAMP), a nationally recognized college access and readiness organization headquartered in Birmingham. Under her leadership, CAMP’s annual operating budget has grown from $325,000 to more than $1.9 million, allowing the organization to serve over 40,000 students each year with programs focused on college preparation, ACT readiness, STEM enrichment, and workforce development. She also oversees the Alabama Virtual Institute (AVI), which delivers innovative digital learning and academic support to thousands of students and educators across the Southeast.



Hayes has served as Department Chair and Professor at Stillman College.

Hayes earned her Doctor of Education in Leadership and Curriculum Development and Education Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership from Samford University. She holds a Master of Arts in Education Administration from the University of South Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Troy University.