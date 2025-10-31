Seth Thompson has been appointed chief diversity officer (CDO) at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF). Thompson brings over two decades of experience in higher education leadership, diversity programming, and student support services.

“The role of CDO is vital to our mission at ESF. Seth brings a wealth of experience, vision, and dedication to equity and inclusion,” said ESF President Joanie Mahoney. “His leadership will lead a campus culture where every member of our community feels valued, heard, and empowered.”

Thompson most recently served as vice president of student affairs and senior diversity officer at Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) in Dryden, N.Y., where he was a member of the President’s Cabinet and Executive Council.