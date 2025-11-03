Shawn B. Thomas has been named director of investment leadership programs at UNCF. At UNCF, Thomas will have principal responsibility for the execution of Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management), an initiative designed to cultivate a robust pipeline of students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) entering the financial services sector.

Thomas previously served as vice president/faculty and content lead at Knopman Marks, where she successfully delivered licensing training sanctioned by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and partnered with HBCUs to prepare students for careers in finance.



