Howard University, VSU and Spelman Receives Record Gifts from MacKenzie Scott

Virginia State University has received a $50 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the institution's 143-year history and Scott's second major contribution to the HBCU in five years.

Scott previously donated $30 million to VSU in 2020 as part of her national effort to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The combined $80 million in gifts represents an unprecedented level of support for the Petersburg-based institution.

The university plans to use the funds to advance its strategic plan, focusing on academic excellence, innovation, and student success initiatives including leadership development, experiential learning, and career readiness programs.

"Ms. Scott's generosity and trust in our mission will change the trajectory of Virginia State University for generations to come," said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. "Her investment allows us to continue to build upon our legacy of excellence and expand our reach to more students who deserve access to a world-class education."

Dr. Willis Walter, interim vice president for external relations, said the gift demonstrates confidence in VSU's impact and mission. "Her continued partnership highlights how philanthropy can serve as a powerful catalyst for change," Walter said.

Scott's philanthropic strategy has focused on organizations with strong leadership, community impact, and commitment to equity. She has donated billions of dollars to educational institutions and nonprofits nationwide, with a particular emphasis on increasing access and opportunity.

The donation comes as HBCUs nationwide continue to advocate for increased funding and resources. Virginia State University, founded in 1882, serves approximately 4,000 students and is one of Virginia's two public HBCUs.

University officials said the gift will support broader student opportunities while maintaining VSU's mission as a beacon of educational access and opportunity.

Meanwhile, officials at Howard University announced on Monday a gift from Scott in the amount of $80 million, one of the largest single contributions in the university’s history. The gifts include $63 million to Howard University and $17 million to the Howard University College of Medicine, both unrestricted, providing the institution with flexible resources to advance strategic priorities and sustain access and opportunities for students who look to Howard as a beacon of excellence, truth and service.

“On behalf of the entire Howard University community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her extraordinary generosity and steadfast belief in Howard University’s mission, demonstrated global impact, and unparalleled legacy of educating, inspiring, and empowering generations of leaders,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, interim president and president emeritus of Howard University. “This historic investment will not only help maintain our current momentum, but will help support essential student aid, advance infrastructure improvements, and build a reserve fund to further sustain operational continuity, student success, academic excellence, and research innovation.”

Spelman received a $38 million gift from Scott, marking her second significant investment in the college in five years. College officials said that the money will help to accelerate Spelman’s strategic vision, strengthening student access and affordability, and allowing for critical investment in modernizing technology infrastructure.

“We are profoundly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this incredibly generous and unrestricted $38 million gift to Spelman College,” said Spelman Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer. “This investment is a powerful affirmation of our mission and our commitment to educational excellence and equity. The flexibility of this gift allows us to move more swiftly to strengthen the entire student experience, modernize our technology infrastructure, and expand financial opportunity for scholars who call Spelman home. It is an investment in both our present and our future as we continue to advance our legacy of producing change-making global leaders.”



