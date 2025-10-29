MacKenzie Scott Awards $76 Million to Two HBCUs in Record-Breaking Donation

File photo Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $38 million each to Alabama State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore over the past two weeks, marking the largest single gifts in both institutions' histories.

UMES announced its $38 million donation on Oct. 25, bringing Scott's total giving to the historically Black, 1890 Land Grant university to $58 million after a previous $20 million gift five years ago. Alabama State University announced its $38 million gift on Oct. 27, the largest donation in the university's 158-year history.

Alabama State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. called the donation a "defining moment" and said Scott's generosity affirms the university's reputation as a catalyst for excellence and innovation in higher education.

UMES President Dr. Heidi M. Anderson described Scott's gift as "nothing short of transformational," saying it recognizes the hard work of students, faculty, staff and alumni while validating goals to remove financial barriers to completion and elevate research.

Both donations are unrestricted, giving the universities flexibility to allocate funds according to institutional priorities. UMES plans to use the money for expanded need-based scholarships, interdisciplinary research, strengthening advising and mental health services, and community-based initiatives creating internships and jobs on the Eastern Shore.

University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman said Scott's generosity will deepen UMES's capacity to serve students, strengthen communities across the Eastern Shore, and expand the university's national impact as a high-quality HBCU.

The gifts are part of Scott's broader commitment to historically Black colleges and universities. This year alone, Scott has given over $300 million to HBCUs and programs supporting students from marginalized communities.

Scott, who divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, has donated more than $19 billion to nonprofits since then through her organization Yield Giving.