BALTIMORE — In a philanthropic landscape where major donors increasingly demand detailed accountability and programmatic restrictions, MacKenzie Scott's approach stands apart. Her second transformative gift to Morgan State University—$63 million awarded on Wednesday—reaffirms a philosophy of trust-based giving that empowers institutional leaders to deploy resources according to their own strategic vision.

Morgan State University The latest contribution brings Scott's total investment in Morgan to $103 million over five years, making her one of the most significant individual donors in HBCU history and positioning Morgan State as a case study in how unrestricted philanthropy can accelerate institutional transformation.

"MacKenzie Scott's renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we've done to drive transformation, not only within our campus but throughout the communities we serve," said Dr. David K. Wilson, Morgan's president. "To receive two historic gifts speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution's stewardship, leadership, and trajectory."

Scott's first $40 million gift in 2020 arrived without the strings typically attached to major donations—no buildings to name, no specific programs to fund, no elaborate reporting requirements. That flexibility allowed Morgan's leadership to create the university's first unrestricted endowment and strategically invest in institutional priorities that aligned with its mission as Maryland's preeminent public urban research university.

The results have been measurable. Morgan has achieved record enrollment growth and now stands as the nation's third-largest HBCU. The university has launched dozens of new degree and certificate programs, established research centers addressing urban health disparities and educational equity, and endowed faculty chairs in emerging fields including cybersecurity engineering and predictive analytics.

"Our thoughtful stewardship of her initial gift has strengthened Morgan's capacity to grow our endowment and create meaningful opportunities for our students while strategically investing in the University's future," said Endia DeCordova, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the Morgan State University Foundation.

Scott's initial investment also catalyzed additional giving. In 2021, Morgan alumnus Calvin Tyler and his wife Tina made a $20 million donation—then the largest gift ever made by an HBCU graduate—inspired in part by the momentum generated by Scott's contribution.

The strategic deployment of Scott's first gift funded the creation of the Center for Urban Health Equity (CUHE) and the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities (NCEED), both of which address critical gaps in research and practice. These centers exemplify how HBCUs are positioning themselves as essential players in solving society's most pressing challenges.

Morgan's ability to attract repeat mega-gifts reflects more than programmatic success. The university has earned strong credit ratings from S&P Global (A+) and Moody's (A1)—financial indicators that signal institutional stability and sophisticated fiscal management. For major donors, these metrics provide assurance that their investments will be managed responsibly and sustainably.

The timing of Scott's second gift is particularly notable. Morgan recently announced plans to launch the nation's first public, nonprofit M.D. medical school at an HBCU, supported by a $1.75 million planning grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The medical school initiative addresses a critical need: diversifying the physician workforce and expanding access to healthcare education in underserved communities.

Scott's repeat investment in Morgan raises important questions about philanthropic strategy and institutional capacity across higher education. While her giving has touched numerous institutions—she has donated billions to colleges and universities, with particular attention to HBCUs, tribal colleges, and Hispanic-serving institutions—few have received a second major gift of this magnitude.

Morgan's success in demonstrating stewardship and impact offers a potential roadmap for other minority-serving institutions seeking to build long-term relationships with transformational donors. The key appears to be not just gratitude, but results: measurable growth, strategic vision, and transparent evidence of institutional advancement.

Last mont, Scott made a $70 million gift to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

"We haven't seen this kind of philanthropic investment in HBCUs since the Carnegies and the Rockefellers," said Ken Parker, a higher education consultant.

The new $63 million will further strengthen Morgan's endowment and support student success initiatives while advancing the university's role as a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution. Founded in 1867, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and is the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The university's leadership has not been shy about wanting to achieve R1 status.

"Morgan is on an extraordinary journey," Wilson said. "This investment will allow us to accelerate that momentum, breaking barriers, advancing equity, and fulfilling our vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country—without losing our soul."