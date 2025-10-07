HBCUs Lead in AI Adoption Despite Infrastructure Gaps, New Report Finds

Historically Black Colleges and Universities are demonstrating exceptionally high rates of AI engagement, with 98% of students and 96% of faculty reporting use of artificial intelligence tools, according to a new report released by Ellucian, the United Negro College Fund's Institute for Capacity Building, and Huston-Tillotson University.

The report, titled "The Shift Ahead: HBCUs, Artificial Intelligence, and a New Vision for Higher Education," surveyed 235 respondents from more than 50 HBCUs in May 2025, including 55 students, 47 faculty members, and 133 administrators.

The findings reveal widespread grassroots adoption of AI tools across HBCU campuses, with stakeholders using technology for everything from lesson planning and personalized feedback to career preparation and administrative tasks. Usage is expected to increase across nearly every category over the next two years.

However, the report also exposes a significant institutional readiness gap. Fewer than half of faculty and administrators say their institutions have formally implemented AI tools, with 23% of faculty and 33% of administrators uncertain whether their institution is using AI at all.

"This report makes clear that HBCUs are helping to shape and lead the AI revolution," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "From enthusiastic student adoption to faculty leadership on ethics and access, HBCUs are demonstrating how innovation thrives when it is driven by purpose and guided by the communities it serves."

While enthusiasm runs high, barriers to equitable access remain. One in five students cited cost and lack of reliable internet as key barriers to AI usage. Additionally, 60% of students want formal coursework on AI, and over 40% seek certifications and advanced tools.

Ed Smith-Lewis, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Programs at UNCF said that the findings represent both progress and a call to action.

"HBCUs have always turned constraint into creativity and challenge into change," he said. "This report underscores that AI is no different — our students and faculty are embracing the tools of the future, but transformative access, training, and investment will determine whether this revolution narrows or widens opportunity."

The survey revealed strong demand for role-specific AI training. Eighty percent of faculty and 87% of administrators said they need specialized training to use AI effectively and ethically. Cost emerged as a significant concern, with 23% of faculty and 27% of administrators identifying implementation expenses as major challenges.

Faculty members expressed particular concerns about algorithmic bias, data privacy, and academic integrity, underscoring the need for thoughtful oversight and mission-aligned implementation.

The report identified AI as a critical tool for workforce preparation, with over 90% of faculty predicting increased student use of AI for career planning over the next two years. More than 80% foresee greater use of AI to align curricula with workforce needs.

Students share this perspective, with 84% saying AI improves the quality of their schoolwork, 87% expressing optimism about AI's impact on learning, and 82% expecting to use it extensively in their careers.

Dr. Melva Wallace, President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University, pointed to HBCUs' essential role in shaping AI's trajectory.

"This partnership ensures that HBCUs are not just adapting and using AI, but are also helping to shape its future – how it will be used, why it will be used, and who it will serve," said Wallace, who hosted an AI conference in April on her campus. "As HBCU leaders, it is our responsibility to make sure that our students have access to cutting-edge tools that will help them understand and successfully employ AI in their everyday lives."

The report positions HBCUs as potential leaders in developing ethical, equity-centered approaches to AI adoption in higher education, drawing on their historical legacy of innovation under constraint and their commitment to serving underrepresented communities.

To address the identified gaps, the report recommends that institutions invest in data modernization, faculty development, ethical governance frameworks, and enhanced student engagement. It also calls on philanthropic partners, education technology firms, and policymakers to recognize HBCUs as laboratories of innovation worthy of substantial investment.