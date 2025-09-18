Huston-Tillotson University Receives Record-Breaking $150 Million Donation from Moody Foundation

courtsey of Huston-Tillotson University Huston-Tillotson University announced it has received a transformative $150 million donation from the Moody Foundation, marking the largest single donation ever made to a Historically Black College or University in the United States.

The historic gift was revealed during the university's annual President's Fall Opening Convocation, signaling a new chapter for Austin's first institution of higher education as it approaches its 150th anniversary.

"This gift is a testament to faith, prayer, and the genuine belief in the goodness of others," said Dr. Melva K. Wallace, President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University. "Their donation will completely transform Huston-Tillotson, as well as the city of Austin, and set us up for success for another 150 years."

The donation will fund comprehensive improvements to student living spaces, academic facilities, and innovative scholarship programs. Additionally, the gift includes support for professional development of the university's strategy, culture, marketing, and development infrastructure.

Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation, emphasized the student-centered focus of the contribution.

"We hope this gift, focused on the students, can become a catalyst, a spark, the beginning of something transformative for students, this city, and the future of Huston-Tillotson," he said.

The Galveston-based Moody Foundation has maintained a relationship with Huston-Tillotson spanning more than five decades, contributing over $1.3 million to the university since 1968. This latest gift represents part of the Foundation's broader $1 billion commitment to transform Texas education by 2035.

Founded in 1875, Huston-Tillotson is an independent, church-related liberal arts institution situated on a 23-acre campus in East Austin. The university offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees across more than 19 areas of study and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Rev. Dr. Vanessa Monroe, Board Chair, called the donation "an inflection point in our history and a powerful statement about the value of Huston-Tillotson in shaping the future of students and their families for generations to come."

The gift positions Huston-Tillotson to accelerate implementation of its strategic plan and master vision, reinforcing its role as a national leader among HBCUs and as a cornerstone institution in Austin's educational landscape.