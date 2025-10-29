Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Alcorn State Receives Record $42 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Walter Hudson
Oct 29, 2025

Chapel Evening PicAlcorn State UniversityPhilanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $42 million to Alcorn State University, marking the largest single gift in the 154-year history of the nation's oldest public historically Black land-grant university, officials announced.

The unrestricted donation represents Scott's second major contribution to the Mississippi institution. She previously gave $25 million in 2020, bringing her total support to $67 million.

"Today marks a historic moment for Alcorn State University as we celebrate the largest single donation in our university's history," said Dr. Tracy M. Cook, the university's president. "We are immensely grateful for Ms. MacKenzie Scott's continued investment in Alcorn, our students, and mission to create access."

The gift comes five years after Scott's initial $25 million donation, which supported faculty endowments, scholarships including the Rep. Alyce Clarke Mississippi First Scholarship program, and capital projects aligned with the university's strategic plan.

Dr. Marcus D. Ward, senior vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the ASU Foundation, Inc., called the donation "a powerful affirmation of Alcorn's impact."

"Receiving another record transformational gift within five years, this time $42 million, is both a powerful affirmation of Alcorn's impact and a charge to all Alcornites to help accelerate our work for student success, campus sustainability, and enrollment growth," Ward said.

University leadership will work with the ASU Foundation to allocate the unrestricted funds across strategic campus priorities. Cook said the gift "opens a new chapter for Alcorn State" and will be used to support students, strengthen the university, and serve Mississippi and the nation.

Founded in 1871, Alcorn State offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in nearly 50 programs across its campuses in Lorman, Vicksburg, and Natchez. The university has earned recognition in nursing, biology, music, technology, agricultural research, and liberal arts.

