VSU Receives Record $50M Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Virginia State University has received a $50 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the institution's 143-year history and Scott's second major contribution to the HBCU in five years.

Scott previously donated $30 million to VSU in 2020 as part of her national effort to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The combined $80 million in gifts represents an unprecedented level of support for the Petersburg-based institution.

The university plans to use the funds to advance its strategic plan, focusing on academic excellence, innovation, and student success initiatives including leadership development, experiential learning, and career readiness programs.

"Ms. Scott's generosity and trust in our mission will change the trajectory of Virginia State University for generations to come," said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. "Her investment allows us to continue to build upon our legacy of excellence and expand our reach to more students who deserve access to a world-class education."

Dr. Willis Walter, interim vice president for external relations, said the gift demonstrates confidence in VSU's impact and mission. "Her continued partnership highlights how philanthropy can serve as a powerful catalyst for change," Walter said.

Scott's philanthropic strategy has focused on organizations with strong leadership, community impact, and commitment to equity. She has donated billions of dollars to educational institutions and nonprofits nationwide, with a particular emphasis on increasing access and opportunity.

The donation comes as HBCUs nationwide continue to advocate for increased funding and resources. Virginia State University, founded in 1882, serves approximately 4,000 students and is one of Virginia's two public HBCUs.

University officials said the gift will support broader student opportunities while maintaining VSU's mission as a beacon of educational access and opportunity.