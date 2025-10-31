Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

VSU Receives Record $50M Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Walter Hudson
Oct 31, 2025

VsuVirginia State University has received a $50 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the institution's 143-year history and Scott's second major contribution to the HBCU in five years.

Scott previously donated $30 million to VSU in 2020 as part of her national effort to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The combined $80 million in gifts represents an unprecedented level of support for the Petersburg-based institution.

The university plans to use the funds to advance its strategic plan, focusing on academic excellence, innovation, and student success initiatives including leadership development, experiential learning, and career readiness programs.

"Ms. Scott's generosity and trust in our mission will change the trajectory of Virginia State University for generations to come," said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. "Her investment allows us to continue to build upon our legacy of excellence and expand our reach to more students who deserve access to a world-class education."

Dr. Willis Walter, interim vice president for external relations, said the gift demonstrates confidence in VSU's impact and mission. "Her continued partnership highlights how philanthropy can serve as a powerful catalyst for change," Walter said.

Scott's philanthropic strategy has focused on organizations with strong leadership, community impact, and commitment to equity. She has donated billions of dollars to educational institutions and nonprofits nationwide, with a particular emphasis on increasing access and opportunity.

The donation comes as HBCUs nationwide continue to advocate for increased funding and resources. Virginia State University, founded in 1882, serves approximately 4,000 students and is one of Virginia's two public HBCUs.

University officials said the gift will support broader student opportunities while maintaining VSU's mission as a beacon of educational access and opportunity.

Suggested for You
Chapel Evening Pic
HBCUs
Alcorn State Receives Record $42 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Asu
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott Awards $76 Million to Two HBCUs in Record-Breaking Donation
Morgan
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott's $63M Gift to Morgan State Signals Continued Confidence in HBCU Leadership
Fay Twersky, president of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
HBCUs
Blank Foundation Commits $50M to Atlanta HBCU Scholarships
Related Stories
Chapel Evening Pic
HBCUs
Alcorn State Receives Record $42 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Asu
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott Awards $76 Million to Two HBCUs in Record-Breaking Donation
Morgan
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott's $63M Gift to Morgan State Signals Continued Confidence in HBCU Leadership
Fay Twersky, president of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
HBCUs
Blank Foundation Commits $50M to Atlanta HBCU Scholarships
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor Arizona State University Department of Psychology
Arizona State University
Full Time Lecturer
California Polytechnic State University - Agribusiness Department in the College of Agriculture
Tenure-Track and Postdoctoral Openings
Hamilton College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Austin Community College
Senior Fellow - California Climate and Energy Policy
Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers