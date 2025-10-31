Teach For America Partners with Aspen Institute to Add Policy Training for Rural Educators

Teach for America Teach For America has partnered with the Aspen Institute's Policy Academy to expand leadership training for rural educators.

The collaboration adds a four-part policy impact series to TFA's Rural School Leadership Academy, a yearlong fellowship now in its 13th year. The new curriculum aims to help rural educators influence education policy at the state and national levels while addressing challenges in their local schools.

Seventy fellows will participate in the policy training this year, learning to connect classroom issues to district and state-level decision-making. Past participants requested more tools to influence the systems affecting rural students, according to TFA.

"RSLA was created to walk alongside those leaders—helping them grow, connect, and see what's possible," said Casey DeFord, managing director of alumni career advancement and field integration at Teach For America. "Our partnership with the Aspen Institute will deepen RSLA's impact by equipping fellows with the policy skills needed to drive lasting change."

The Rural School Leadership Academy selects a cohort of educators annually to receive career development through virtual learning, in-person gatherings, school visits and personalized coaching. The program serves educators at various career stages, from aspiring leaders to experienced principals.

Betsy Cooper, director of the Aspen Policy Academy, said rural educators bring valuable expertise to policymaking.

"This partnership will enable educators to address unique challenges in their schools through policy entrepreneurship," Cooper said.

Participants who complete the program will receive a co-branded certificate from both organizations.