Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Teach For America Partners with Aspen Institute to Add Policy Training for Rural Educators

Walter Hudson
Oct 31, 2025

A Teach for America teacher works with a student.A Teach for America teacher works with a student. Teach for AmericaTeach For America has partnered with the Aspen Institute's Policy Academy to expand leadership training for rural educators.

The collaboration adds a four-part policy impact series to TFA's Rural School Leadership Academy, a yearlong fellowship now in its 13th year. The new curriculum aims to help rural educators influence education policy at the state and national levels while addressing challenges in their local schools.

Seventy fellows will participate in the policy training this year, learning to connect classroom issues to district and state-level decision-making. Past participants requested more tools to influence the systems affecting rural students, according to TFA.

"RSLA was created to walk alongside those leaders—helping them grow, connect, and see what's possible," said Casey DeFord, managing director of alumni career advancement and field integration at Teach For America. "Our partnership with the Aspen Institute will deepen RSLA's impact by equipping fellows with the policy skills needed to drive lasting change."

The Rural School Leadership Academy selects a cohort of educators annually to receive career development through virtual learning, in-person gatherings, school visits and personalized coaching. The program serves educators at various career stages, from aspiring leaders to experienced principals.

Betsy Cooper, director of the Aspen Policy Academy, said rural educators bring valuable expertise to policymaking.

"This partnership will enable educators to address unique challenges in their schools through policy entrepreneurship," Cooper said.

Participants who complete the program will receive a co-branded certificate from both organizations.

 
 
 
 
 
Suggested for You
Chapel Evening Pic
HBCUs
Alcorn State Receives Record $42 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Asu
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott Awards $76 Million to Two HBCUs in Record-Breaking Donation
File photo
Institutions
TCU Dissolves Women and Gender Studies, Race and Ethnic Studies Departments
Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
Institutions
Deadly Shooting at Lincoln University Homecoming Marks Latest Violence at HBCU Celebrations
Related Stories
Chapel Evening Pic
HBCUs
Alcorn State Receives Record $42 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Asu
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott Awards $76 Million to Two HBCUs in Record-Breaking Donation
File photo
Institutions
TCU Dissolves Women and Gender Studies, Race and Ethnic Studies Departments
Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
Institutions
Deadly Shooting at Lincoln University Homecoming Marks Latest Violence at HBCU Celebrations
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor in Digital Technology
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Senior Fellow - California Climate and Energy Policy
Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment
Tenure-Track and Postdoctoral Openings
Hamilton College
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor Arizona State University Department of Psychology
Arizona State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers