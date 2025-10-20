Three Injured in Early Morning Shooting at Oklahoma State University

Three people, including one student, sustained injuries in a shooting at Oklahoma State University's Stillwater campus early Sunday morning, according to university police.

OSU's police department responded to Carreker East, a three-story residence hall, around 3:40 a.m. after victims who had left campus reported the incident from off-campus locations.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from events that began at an off-campus party at the Payne County Expo Center. When that gathering ended around 2:30 a.m., a group traveled to campus for what police described as an "after party."

The shooting occurred outside Carreker East following "a disagreement between individuals," police said. University and Stillwater police officers arrived within minutes and secured the scene.

"The suspect is no longer on campus," police stated. "As the event happened, all parties left campus."

The injured OSU student was transported to Stillwater Medical Center with an abdominal gunshot wound before being airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they remained in stable condition as of Sunday. The two other victims were also hospitalized—one airlifted to OU Medical Center in stable condition, and the third treated and released.

While authorities characterized the incident as isolated with no ongoing campus threat, they urged non-residents to avoid the Carreker East area and requested anyone with information to contact police.

The investigation involves OSU's police department, Stillwater police, and the Payne County Sheriff's Office, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisting in evidence processing.