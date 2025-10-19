Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dartmouth Joins Growing List of Elite Universities Rejecting White House Academic Compact

Walter Hudson
Oct 19, 2025

Dartmouth CollegeDartmouth CollegeFile photoDartmouth College has declined to sign the Trump administration's "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education," becoming the latest prestigious institution to prioritize institutional autonomy over preferential federal funding access.

In a statement released Saturday, Dartmouth President Dr. Sian Beilock firmly articulated the college's position ahead of Monday's deadline, emphasizing that governmental oversight—regardless of political affiliation—represents an inappropriate mechanism for directing the mission of America's top research universities.

"I do not believe that the involvement of the government through a compact—whether it is a Republican- or Democratic-led White House—is the right way to focus America's leading colleges and universities on their teaching and research mission," Beilock stated.

The compact, extended to nine select institutions, promised enhanced access to federal research dollars in return for compliance with several administration policy mandates. These requirements included adopting the administration's gender definitions for campus facilities and athletics, eliminating consideration of race, gender and various demographic factors from admissions decisions, and restricting international student enrollment.

Despite rejecting the compact's terms, Beilock expressed openness to dialogue, indicating her willingness to explore how to strengthen the traditional federal-university research partnership while maintaining higher education's focus on academic excellence.

The decision followed significant campus pressure, with nearly 500 Dartmouth faculty members and graduate students signing a petition advocating for rejection, according to the Valley News.

In her statement, Beilock emphasized the fundamental principle at stake: "Universities have a responsibility to set our own academic and institutional policies, guided by our mission and values, our commitment to free expression, and our obligations under the law."

She framed institutional independence as essential to rebuilding public confidence across political lines and preserving American higher education's global preeminence.

Dartmouth's decision aligns with rejections announced last week by peer institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California, suggesting a coordinated defense of academic autonomy among elite research universities.

Suggested for You
Nbcnews
Institutions
Balcony Collapse at Off-Campus Housing Injures University of Cincinnati Students
Morgan
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott's $63M Gift to Morgan State Signals Continued Confidence in HBCU Leadership
Seton Hall Universit 64551e8dee710
MSIs
Seton Hall University Achieves Historic HSI Designation
Uwf
Institutions
University of West Florida Proposes Eliminating Juneteenth as Paid Holiday
Related Stories
Nbcnews
Institutions
Balcony Collapse at Off-Campus Housing Injures University of Cincinnati Students
Morgan
HBCUs
MacKenzie Scott's $63M Gift to Morgan State Signals Continued Confidence in HBCU Leadership
Seton Hall Universit 64551e8dee710
MSIs
Seton Hall University Achieves Historic HSI Designation
Uwf
Institutions
University of West Florida Proposes Eliminating Juneteenth as Paid Holiday
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Austin Community College
Tenure-Track and Postdoctoral Openings
Hamilton College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers