NADOHE's Paulette Granberry Russell to Step Down After Leading Organization Through Tumultuous Era

Walter Hudson
Oct 22, 2025

Paulette Granberry RussellPaulette Granberry Russell Paulette Granberry Russell will step down as president and CEO of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) at the end of the year, the organization announced this week.

Russell, who has led NADOHE since 2020, will transition to president emeritus effective January 1, 2026. The organization's board of directors has hired Academic Search to conduct a national search for her replacement, with the goal of naming a new chief executive by year's end.

During Russell's five-year tenure, NADOHE experienced significant expansion in membership, conference attendance, and funding. The organization also raised its national profile during a turbulent period for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in higher education. Some members, however, had hoped that the organization would have been much more aggressive in fighting back against the Trump administration's attack on DEI initiatives. 

Still, Russell steered the association through the COVID-19 pandemic while securing what the organization described as record-level grant funding. She also positioned NADOHE as lead plaintiff in federal litigation challenging government attempts to eliminate diversity programs at colleges and universities.

"It has been the honor of my professional life to serve this organization and the thousands of leaders who advance access and opportunity on their campuses each day," Russell said in a statement.

Caroline Laguerre-Brown, chair of NADOHE's board, credited Russell with transforming the organization into "a globally recognized voice for fairness and opportunity in higher education."

Russell said she plans to continue supporting diversity work through consulting and speaking engagements while assisting with the leadership transition in her emeritus role.

