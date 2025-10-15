Trump Expands Anti-DEI Higher Ed Compact to All Colleges Nationwide

File photo The Trump administration has broadened its controversial "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education" beyond an initial list of nine elite institutions to include all colleges and universities nationwide, intensifying concerns among higher education leaders about federal pressure to eliminate diversity programs and restrict campus autonomy.

The compact, which promises preferential federal funding to signatory institutions, would require sweeping policy changes including the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, caps on international student enrollment, and other measures that critics say could undermine access for underrepresented students.

Initially sent October 1 to nine selective institutions—including MIT, Brown, Dartmouth, University of Pennsylvania, and Vanderbilt—the compact is now available to all higher education institutions, according to sources within the administration. The expansion suggests the administration is casting a wider net in its effort to reshape higher education policy.

The compact's loosely defined terms center on several key mandates that would fundamentally alter campus policies:

Ending DEI initiatives: Signatories must disregard students' "immutable characteristics," particularly race, when determining access to campus resources, scholarships, and programming. The compact also requires institutions to transform or abolish units deemed to "punish, belittle and even spark violence against conservative ideas."

International student caps: The agreement limits international students to 15% of undergraduate enrollment, with no more than 5% from any single country. This provision could significantly impact campus diversity and global engagement, particularly at institutions with higher international enrollment.

Institutional neutrality: Universities must maintain political neutrality across all administrative levels, a requirement that raises questions about academic freedom and institutional expression on social issues.

Administrative restructuring: Institutions must demonstrate financial transparency, reduce administrative staff, lower tuition costs, and submit to regular audits.

The consequences for non-compliance are severe: institutions that fail to meet the compact's terms could lose all federal fund

MIT President Dr. Sally Kornbluth formally rejected the compact, issuing a strong statement within a week of receiving it.

"This would restrict freedom of expression and our independence as an institution," Kornbluth wrote, adding that "America's leadership in science and innovation depends on independent thinking and open competition for excellence."

Most other institutions have offered only vague statements indicating they are reviewing the document without taking a public position. The University of Texas, however, welcomed the opportunity, stating officials were "honored" to be selected "for potential funding advantages."

Dr. Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities, warned that if any institutions sign the compact, others may feel compelled to follow to remain competitive for federal funding.

The compact represents the Trump administration's most aggressive effort yet to leverage federal funding as a tool to reshape campus policies around diversity, free speech, and institutional governance. Higher education advocates say the move threatens the independence of colleges and universities while potentially reducing access and opportunity for students from underrepresented backgrounds.