Under Attack

Between the years 2000 and 2020, Hispanic post-baccalaureate enroll- ment has tripled in the U.S., according to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute. However, enrollment and degree completion gaps remain.

The stakes extend beyond individual institutions. McGuire warns that the legal challenge could threaten other Minority Serving Institution programs, noting her own concerns about the future of PBI funding. Trinity, like many institutions, can only receive grants from one MSI program and has historically received support through PBI designations.



Student impact and educational equity

Experts point to the importance of need-based programs that direct resources to students who genuinely require support. They argue that the elimination of HSI funding could create insurmountable obstacles for students already facing economic challenges.