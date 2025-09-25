Student Loan Borrowers Face Payment Hierarchy Shift as Collections Loom

More than 5 million federal student loan borrowers are grappling with serious delinquency as the threat of resumed involuntary collections forces difficult financial decisions that could fundamentally alter how Americans prioritize debt payments.

According to new data from TransUnion released earlier this week, 29% of federal student loan borrowers in repayment—representing 5.4 million individuals—were 90 or more days past due as of July 2025. This figure has remained stubbornly high for five consecutive months, with borrowers facing the looming possibility of wage garnishment, tax refund seizures, and Social Security benefit withholding by the U.S. Department of Education.

The prolonged delinquency crisis is reshaping traditional payment hierarchies, with borrowers indicating they may prioritize student loan payments over credit cards and personal loans to avoid involuntary collections, even while continuing to pay mortgages and auto loans first.

"We're closely monitoring this population as they approach default status at 270 days past due, which could trigger involuntary collections," said Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion. "Once these actions begin, we anticipate that we may see an unprecedented shift in payment hierarchy where student loans are no longer at the bottom."

The financial strain on delinquent student loan borrowers extends beyond their education debt. Between December 2024 and June 2025, serious delinquency rates among this population increased dramatically across all credit products, with unsecured debt seeing the steepest rises.

Credit card delinquencies among seriously delinquent student loan borrowers jumped 479%, from 1.03% to 5.96%. Unsecured personal loans saw a 186% increase, rising from 3.33% to 9.50%. Auto loans experienced a 67% increase, while mortgage delinquencies grew by 20%—the smallest increase among major credit categories.

The data suggests borrowers are already implementing a strategic approach to debt management, protecting secured assets like homes and vehicles while allowing unsecured debt to become delinquent.

A TransUnion survey revealed that nearly half of federal student loan borrowers currently missing payments cited affordability concerns as the primary reason. Another third indicated they were forced to prioritize other bills over student loan repayment.

"During the extended federal student loan payment pause, many borrowers took on additional credit—possibly to manage rising living costs or other financial obligations," said Joshua Turnbull, senior vice president and head of consumer lending at TransUnion. "Now, with payments resuming, borrowers are facing a financial reckoning."

The payment resumption, combined with elevated inflation and higher living costs, has created what Turnbull described as a "potential shake-up amidst the traditional payment hierarchy," forcing borrowers into difficult short-term prioritization decisions as cash flows fail to meet spending and debt obligations.

Despite slight improvements from a peak of 31% in April 2025, the July delinquency rate of 29% represents only marginal progress. The rate remained essentially flat from June to July, indicating that borrowers continue to struggle with repayment even months after the payment pause ended.

The persistent high delinquency rates affect a subset of the broader credit-active population. While over 200 million Americans are credit-active consumers, the seriously delinquent student loan borrower population represents just over 5 million individuals—a significant but concentrated group facing acute financial distress.

The ongoing crisis raises concerns about future higher education access and affordability. As millions of borrowers struggle with existing debt, the financial strain may deter prospective students from pursuing higher education or influence their choice of institutions and programs.

The issue is chronicled in the book The Student Debt Crisis: America's Moral Urgency, released by higher education journalist and professor, Dr. Jamal Watson.

"The delinquency crisis highlights broader questions about the sustainability of current student lending practices and the need for comprehensive reform to address both current borrower distress and prevent future crises," said Watson, who moderated a panel earlier this week on the topic.

As borrowers approach the 270-day default threshold that triggers involuntary collections, the coming months will likely determine whether the federal government proceeds with aggressive collection measures or implements additional relief programs to address the widespread payment difficulties.