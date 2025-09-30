Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Delta College President to Depart for National Higher Education Advocacy Role

Walter Hudson
Sep 30, 2025

Dr. Michael GavinDr. Michael Gavin Dr. Michael Gavin will step down as president of Delta College in January 2026 to lead efforts in building a national coalition focused on defending and reshaping higher education's role in American democracy.

The Delta College Board of Trustees received notice of Gavin's departure on Thursday, September 25. In his new position, Gavin will work to align higher education institutions more closely with democratic principles while helping to frame crucial conversations about the sector's future direction.

"Delta College has made great strides in achieving our strategic plan goals under Dr. Gavin's leadership and we thank him for his service to Delta and our communities," said Delta College Board Chair Stacey Gannon. "He is an exceptional example of what a college president should be, and we are proud of the path he has chosen, continuing to lead the charge in protecting the values and commitments of higher education for all."

In a message to the campus community, Gavin, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration policies, reflected on his tenure. "Over the past four years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you, and to bring our college and community together."

Gavin assumed the presidency in fall 2021 as Delta College's fifth president, succeeding Dr. Jean Goodnow, who had led the institution for many years. He arrived with substantial community college experience, including service as vice president of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland and as a tenured English professor at Prince George's Community College.

Gavin is the author of The New White Nationalism in Politics and Higher Education: The Nostalgia Spectrum. 

Suggested for You
Pantry Shelves2 1024x1024 67bf1aca09c05 png
Community Colleges
Two-Thirds of California Community College Students Face Basic Needs Insecurity, New Survey Find
Josh Wyner
Community Colleges
Aspen Institute Expands Community College Network to 65 Schools Nationwide
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
Community Colleges
New York's Free Community College Program for Adult Learners Draws Over 16,500 Applications
Dr. Edward Bonahue
Community Colleges
Four Community College Presidents Return from Educational Mission to Israel
Related Stories
Pantry Shelves2 1024x1024 67bf1aca09c05 png
Community Colleges
Two-Thirds of California Community College Students Face Basic Needs Insecurity, New Survey Find
Josh Wyner
Community Colleges
Aspen Institute Expands Community College Network to 65 Schools Nationwide
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
Community Colleges
New York's Free Community College Program for Adult Learners Draws Over 16,500 Applications
Dr. Edward Bonahue
Community Colleges
Four Community College Presidents Return from Educational Mission to Israel
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor or as Associate Professor without tenure
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Assistant Dean of Academic Excellence and Community for School of Liberal Arts Office of the Dean
Tulane University
Austin Community College
Clinical Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University - Simmons School
Vice President of Student Affairs
Stockton University
Premium Employers