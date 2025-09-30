Delta College President to Depart for National Higher Education Advocacy Role

Dr. Michael Gavin will step down as president of Delta College in January 2026 to lead efforts in building a national coalition focused on defending and reshaping higher education's role in American democracy.

The Delta College Board of Trustees received notice of Gavin's departure on Thursday, September 25. In his new position, Gavin will work to align higher education institutions more closely with democratic principles while helping to frame crucial conversations about the sector's future direction.

"Delta College has made great strides in achieving our strategic plan goals under Dr. Gavin's leadership and we thank him for his service to Delta and our communities," said Delta College Board Chair Stacey Gannon. "He is an exceptional example of what a college president should be, and we are proud of the path he has chosen, continuing to lead the charge in protecting the values and commitments of higher education for all."

In a message to the campus community, Gavin, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration policies, reflected on his tenure. "Over the past four years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you, and to bring our college and community together."

Gavin assumed the presidency in fall 2021 as Delta College's fifth president, succeeding Dr. Jean Goodnow, who had led the institution for many years. He arrived with substantial community college experience, including service as vice president of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland and as a tenured English professor at Prince George's Community College.

Gavin is the author of The New White Nationalism in Politics and Higher Education: The Nostalgia Spectrum.