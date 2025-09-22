Two-Thirds of California Community College Students Face Basic Needs Insecurity, New Survey Find

Nearly 67% of California community college students are struggling with food, housing or homelessness, according to a statewide survey released this week that highlights persistent challenges facing the state's most vulnerable higher education population.

The 2025 Real College California Basic Needs Survey, conducted by the RP Group in partnership with the Community College League of California's CEO Affordability, Food & Housing Access Taskforce, collected responses from nearly 77,000 students across 102 community colleges—making it one of the largest studies of its kind.

The findings reveal that basic needs insecurity remains widespread among California's 2.1 million community college students, with 46% reporting food insecurity and 58% experiencing housing insecurity. One in five students—20%—experienced homelessness within the past year, with most couch-surfing or staying temporarily with others rather than sleeping on the streets.

"Behind every data point in this report is a student whose ability to learn is compromised by hunger or housing instability," said Dr. Tammeil Gilkerson, taskforce co-chair and chancellor of Peralta Community College District.

While the survey showed modest improvements since 2023—with homelessness rates declining from 24% to 20%—significant disparities persist across demographic groups. African American/Black students, American Indian/Alaska Native students, LGBTQ+ students, single parents, and former foster youth continue to experience the highest levels of basic needs insecurity.

The academic impact of these challenges is substantial. Students experiencing basic needs insecurity are significantly more likely to earn non-passing grades compared to their peers who have stable housing and reliable access to food, according to the survey data.

Despite the availability of public assistance programs and campus-based resources, the survey found that awareness and utilization of support services remain inconsistent, particularly among students taking classes entirely online.

"To the students reading this: your struggles are real, and you are not alone," said Dorothy Battenfeld, a taskforce member and trustee with the Sonoma County Junior College District. "We see you, we hear you, and we are committed to fighting for the resources and policies that ensure you can focus on your education without sacrificing your health or well-being."

The report recommends targeted support for the most vulnerable student populations, expanded awareness campaigns about available services, and systemic policy changes to address underlying issues such as housing affordability and wage stagnation.

California's community colleges serve a disproportionately high number of low-income students, first-generation college students, and students of color compared to four-year institutions. The system enrolls about 40% of all undergraduate students in the state.