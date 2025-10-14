University of West Florida Proposes Eliminating Juneteenth as Paid Holiday

File photo The University of West Florida has put forward a proposal that would remove Juneteenth from its list of eight paid employee holidays, raising concerns amid ongoing debates about diversity initiatives at Florida's public institutions.

The federal holiday, observed annually on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. According to a proposed amendment to university regulation UWF/REG.-2.028 dated Oct. 9, Juneteenth would be struck from the institution's official holiday calendar.

University officials did not respond to requests for comment. Instead, UWF provided a statement to the Pensacola News Journal explaining the rationale behind the calendar review.

"At the University of West Florida, our goal is always to create the best possible academic and campus experience for our students and to support the well-being of our faculty and staff," the statement read. "To that end, we are still reviewing calendar proposals that will preserve the integrity of our academic calendar and ensure students meet credit hour requirements, while also giving our faculty, staff, and students quality time to enjoy their families during the holidays."

Beyond removing Juneteenth, the proposed amendment would make several other modifications to the university's holiday calendar. The Winter Holiday period would be clarified as two full weeks, including Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. The proposal also adds a Spring Break and changes Thanksgiving Day to "Thanksgiving Holiday," extending it to a full work week.

The amended calendar would maintain observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, making it the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated in 1983.

The proposed removal of Juneteenth comes amid a series of changes at UWF following pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis and conservative state legislators to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs from Florida's public colleges and universities.

Earlier this year, UWF closed its Office of Campus Culture and Access, previously known as the Office of Equity and Diversity. Senior Director Aurora Osborn was removed from her position, with the university stating that the office's functions had been absorbed into the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs.

The UWF Board of Trustees must vote to approve the calendar changes. The board's next full meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 11.