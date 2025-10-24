Community College of Philadelphia Names Dr. Alycia Marshall as Seventh President Following Board Action

Community College of Philadelphia The Community College of Philadelphia Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Dr. Alycia Marshall as the institution's new president. Marshall's selection comes after the Board's decision to remove Dr. Donald "Guy" Generals from the presidency.

"As Chair of the Board of Trustees, I am proud to officially welcome Dr. Alycia Marshall as the seventh president of Community College of Philadelphia," said Harold T. Epps. "After a nationwide search, it has become evident that Dr. Marshall demonstrates the clear vision and outstanding leadership needed to guide our institution forward. I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Marshall and to the positive impact she will have on our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community."

Marshall has been serving as interim president since Generals' departure from the college in April. Prior to the interim appointment, she held the position of Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Success, where she oversaw Academic Affairs, Workforce Development, and Student Support and Engagement.

"I congratulate Dr. Alycia Marshall on her appointment as President of the Community College of Philadelphia," said Cherelle Parker, Mayor of Philadelphia. "CCP is a beacon of hope and economic opportunity for our students and for everyone seeking to advance their pathways to better lives. The Parker Administration supports CCP, Dr. Marshall, and the Board in its mission."

Marshall brings extensive higher education experience to the presidency. She began her career at Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) in Maryland, where she served as a tenured Full Professor of Mathematics, Department Chair of Mathematics, and Associate Vice President for Learning and Academic Affairs. She holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics Education from the University of Maryland College Park, a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from Bowie State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

"Community College of Philadelphia truly feels like home," said Marshall. "Every day, I witness the extraordinary dedication of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to ensure our students are supported, challenged, and inspired to succeed. While my time as interim president has deepened my connections with the college community and our external partners, it is my foundation as an educator that will continue to guide me. I am deeply honored to serve as president of The City's College—a beacon of access, opportunity, and transformation—as we move forward together."