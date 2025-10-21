Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
USF Trustees Select UNF President as Next Leader

Walter Hudson
Oct 21, 2025

Dr. Moez LimayemDr. Moez LimayemUniversity of North FloridaThe University of South Florida Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Moez Limayem, current president of the University of North Florida, as the institution's ninth president, pending confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

Limayem previously served as Lynn Pippenger Dean of USF's Muma College of Business for a decade before assuming the UNF presidency in 2021.

"Dr. Moez Limayem is an outstanding leader, who brings a unique combination of deep ties to the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay region, valuable experience as a university president in our state and a strong record of accomplishments," said Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford.

During his tenure at UNF, Limayem oversaw record-breaking enrollment growth. The institution welcomed its largest incoming class this year, pushing overall enrollment to its highest level since UNF's 1972 founding. The university also achieved its best first-year student retention rate on record.

Under his leadership, UNF achieved the highest percentage of bachelor's graduates employed in Florida among state universities. Limayem has been recognized as one of Florida's 500 most influential business leaders by Florida Trend and received the Ultimate CEO award from the Jacksonville Business Journal.

His previous tenure at USF proved equally successful in fundraising and student development. As business school dean, Limayem raised over $126 million in private donations, including a then-record $25 million gift from Pam and Les Muma in 2014.

Limayem holds an MBA and doctorate from the University of Minnesota and previously served as associate dean at the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business.

His wife, Alya, is a UNF biology faculty member and National Academy of Inventors Senior Member who holds multiple U.S. patents. 

The Florida Board of Governors is scheduled to consider Limayem's confirmation at its Nov. 6 meeting.

