Study Reveals Stark Job Quality Gaps Across U.S. Workforce

Only 40% of U.S. workers hold quality jobs that meet their basic financial needs while providing safety, respect, growth opportunities, and meaningful control over their work, according to the American Job Quality Study released this week.

File photo The first nationally representative survey of its kind, conducted by Jobs for the Future, the Families & Workers Fund, the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, and Gallup, surveyed more than 18,000 workers between January and February 2025. The study reveals significant disparities in job quality across demographic groups, with particular challenges facing women, workers of color, and those without college degrees.

Men are more likely than women to hold quality jobs, at 45% compared to 34%. Among racial and ethnic groups, Asian and White employees are most likely to have quality jobs at 46% and 42% respectively, while only 33% or fewer Black, multiracial, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern/North African employees hold quality positions.

Educational attainment shows the starkest divide. Employees with graduate degrees are nearly twice as likely to have quality jobs (54%) compared to those with a high school education or less (28%). Bachelor's degree holders report quality jobs at 47%, while those with associate degrees or some college stand at 35% and 33% respectively.

"These findings show that quality jobs remain the exception, not the norm, in the U.S. workforce," the report states. "Nearly two-thirds of workers are in roles that fall short—creating financial strain, unfair treatment, limited opportunities, reduced voice and unsustainable schedules."

The study evaluated job quality across five dimensions: financial well-being, workplace culture and safety, growth and development opportunities, agency and voice, and work structure and autonomy. To qualify as a quality job, positions must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of these areas.

Nearly three in 10 employees (29%) report struggling financially, either "just getting by" or "finding it difficult to get by." Another 43% say they are "doing okay," while only 27% describe themselves as "living comfortably."

Workplace discrimination remains widespread. About one in four employees (24%) report being treated unfairly or discriminated against because of their identity. Rates are highest among nonbinary employees (52%), neurodivergent workers (47%), Middle Eastern/North African employees (41%), and LGBTQ+ workers (36%).

Access to career advancement opportunities is unevenly distributed. One in four employees report no opportunities for promotion in their current roles, with Middle Eastern/North African employees reporting the lowest access at 57%. Just over half of all employees (57%) participated in on-the-job training in the past year, with participation higher among those with more formal education and those working for larger organizations.

The study also identified significant "voice gaps"—differences between the influence workers currently have and the influence they believe they should have over workplace decisions. Sixty-nine percent of employees report having less influence than desired over compensation, 55% over technology adoption, and 48% over working conditions.

Schedule quality presents another challenge, with 62% of employees lacking predictable, stable schedules over which they have meaningful control. About one in four workers (27%) experience schedule unpredictability, and 54% report often or sometimes working longer than originally scheduled.

The consequences of poor job quality extend beyond the workplace. Employees without quality jobs report lower life satisfaction, reduced happiness, and poorer physical health compared to those in quality positions. Only 23% of workers not in quality jobs report high job satisfaction, compared to 58% of those in quality jobs.

Industry patterns show professional services, financial activities, and wholesale trade leading in overall job quality, with approximately half of employees in quality positions. Conversely, only 29% of leisure and hospitality workers, 26% of retail trade employees, and 26% of warehousing workers hold quality jobs.

Regional differences exist but are less pronounced, with quality jobs more common in the West (44%) than the Northeast (39%), South (38%), and Midwest (36%).

The youngest workers face particular challenges, with only 29% of employees aged 18 to 24 holding quality jobs—about 10 percentage points lower than most other age groups.

The research team noted that these findings should inform action by employers, policymakers, and worker advocates. "Attention to these areas can help enhance workers' experiences, strengthen workplaces and create a more productive economy," the report concludes.